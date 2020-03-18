Local art galleries join closure list

Gallery Calapooia in downtown Albany and The Arts Center in Corvallis have decided to join businesses closing their doors to limit exposure to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Both galleries made their decisions following orders by Gov. Kate Brown earlier this week to ban seated dining at bars and restaurants and to cancel all gatherings that involve 25 or more people.
For The Arts Center, the closure means cancellation of the Howland Community OPEN 2020, which had invited participation from 236 artists.
“It’s so sad, we had to cancel our opening for our biggest show of the year,” said Cynthia Spencer, The Arts Center’s executive director. “The show is our most popular show, so it’s really sad for us to have to be closed.”
It can’t be postponed, either, she added, “because we have another show coming in. We really try to have things scheduled 18 months to two years out."
The center itself is also closed to the public, and staff members are being encouraged to work from home if they can. “We’re not having any meetings or sessions or anything, through the end of the month for sure,” Spencer said.
Under normal circumstances, the center would hold spring break activities and offer sales of its featured artwork, so the closures will be costly, Spencer said.
"We are in the middle of our membership drive, so if people can join, renew or make a donation, that will certainly help keep the doors open when we are able to open them again."
In Albany, Susan Bourdet, president of Gallery Calapooia’s board of directors, said the gallery canceled its April 3 First Friday reception as well as closing its doors. The reception would have honored vinyl artist Bill Thompson and woodworker JJ Jones.
“It’s sad, as these receptions are a lot of fun for all of us,” Bourdet said. “Unfortunately, there is just too much risk of exposure to our customers and to our artists if we host a large public gathering.”
It’s hard to close the gallery itself, too, she said. “We’re hoping we can put our creative heads together and maybe come up with some things we can do online or some things to do with our students to keep art circulating around the community and keep people’s hopes up a little bit.”
People need art, Spencer agreed. She knows several patrons who come by The Arts Center on their lunch break, telling her, “I needed some art today,” or, “I needed to commune with creativity.”
“We are typically seen as a place of respite,” she said.
But representatives from both galleries urge patrons to come back as soon as they’re able, and to watch websites in the meantime for updates. The Arts Center can be found at theartscenter.net and Gallery Calapooia is at gallerycalapooia.com.
Said Spencer: “We have been around for 56 years, and I think we've weathered some other challenges over the years. But we are a place where people have looked for creative community for all of these years, and we really look forward to being around for another 56-plus more."