Local art galleries join closure list

"We are in the middle of our membership drive, so if people can join, renew or make a donation, that will certainly help keep the doors open when we are able to open them again."

In Albany, Susan Bourdet, president of Gallery Calapooia’s board of directors, said the gallery canceled its April 3 First Friday reception as well as closing its doors. The reception would have honored vinyl artist Bill Thompson and woodworker JJ Jones.

“It’s sad, as these receptions are a lot of fun for all of us,” Bourdet said. “Unfortunately, there is just too much risk of exposure to our customers and to our artists if we host a large public gathering.”

It’s hard to close the gallery itself, too, she said. “We’re hoping we can put our creative heads together and maybe come up with some things we can do online or some things to do with our students to keep art circulating around the community and keep people’s hopes up a little bit.”

People need art, Spencer agreed. She knows several patrons who come by The Arts Center on their lunch break, telling her, “I needed some art today,” or, “I needed to commune with creativity.”

“We are typically seen as a place of respite,” she said.