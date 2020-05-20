Majestic cancels shows; ACT waits for info

Corvallis and Albany community theater groups are responding in different ways to Gov. Kate Brown’s rules for gradually reopening Oregon’s gathering spaces.
The Majestic Theatre is canceling the rest of its original season, furloughing all but eight of its 20 employees and moving forward with more remote and livestreaming opportunities, while Albany Civic Theater is waiting for more information on what Phase 2 of the state’s reopening might look like.
Dean Keeling, president of ACT, said the group has not yet eliminated any shows entirely, although new dates have not yet been assigned. The musical “9 to 5” was to have wrapped up in May, with “Dracula” slated for June, “Frozen Jr.” for the children’s summer camp and “Moon Over Buffalo” for fall.
Casting already took place for both “9 to 5” and “Dracula,” and those rehearsals have been continuing via online meetings. The other shows had not yet started.
“We’re kind of biding our time until more information comes out,” Keeling said. “We will follow the rules with whatever the governor says. As more details come out we will make further plans, but no, we haven’t canceled through the rest of the year."
In contrast, Jimbo Ivy, who supervises the Majestic for Corvallis Parks & Recreation, said he’ll be posting a video this week on the performance center’s website, newsletter and Facebook page to explain his cancellation decision.
Essentially, he said, there’s no way to safely present the shows and programs that had been planned, from the 75-student “Lion King Jr.” summer camp to the holiday musical “Elf.”
Auditions, rehearsals and production meetings have been canceled for those plays, along with fall plans for “Shakespeare’s Wars of the Roses” and “It Can’t Happen Here.”
Plays that rely heavily on close physical proximity, such as love scenes, stage combat or big-number dance routines, can’t really be reproduced well in an online Zoom environment, Ivy said.
“We wanted to preserve those shows’ experiences for the community,” he said. “We just said, you know, we’re not going to be able to do what we used to do for a while, so let’s just kind of put that all to the side and pivot — that’s everybody’s favorite word right now — pivot to, what can we do?”
What the Majestic will do instead is focus on its own three-step plan, starting by expanding its weekend livestream productions.
Right now, the performance center offers local comedy on Fridays, public-domain local performances on Saturdays and local playwrights on Sundays. All shows are available online through the center’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/majestictheatre/.
Ivy said the first step is to expand those offerings to include dancers, musicians, storytellers and other types of art: “Making that the new normal instead of a temporary thing we’re going to do for a little while.”
As Oregon restrictions relax into Phase 2 and slightly larger gatherings are allowed, the plan will be to invite small groups of performers to do presentations on the stage, then broadcast those performances to online audiences.
The Majestic may also look into using outside venues, such as the Starker Arts amphitheater, if enough social distancing can be managed. Or at some point it may experiment with allowing small numbers back into the theater itself to watch shows.
That’s problematic right now because even though the auditorium can hold 300 people, keeping them all at least 6 feet apart reduces that figure down to 37, Ivy said. The lobby has even less space: Just four people could stand in it at a time and still stay 6 feet apart. And what to do about restroom access?
"There's all these extra things you’ve got to think about around that,” Ivy said.
The bottom line, Ivy said, is that actors traditionally work very close to one another, whether that’s onstage or backstage, in dressing rooms or prop rooms, doing their makeup or just waiting in the wings. Quite literally, they sometimes spit on each other.
"It's not going to be safe,” he said. “We're not going to be able to do it normally, the way we all did it for years and years and years, until there's a vaccine."
Zoom presentations aren’t perfect, but they do have some benefits, Ivy added. They eliminate the distance problem, allowing people to join productions from across the nation or even across the world. They also take far less time, so people who couldn’t commit to a monthslong effort sometimes feel comfortable joining for just a week.
And, Ivy said, participating via Zoom means actors who have different physical abilities aren’t as limited. They can join the action from a chair, a couch or even a bed.
“It’s odd, but really, Zoom theater has a lower barrier to access for some folks,” he said. “There have been interesting unintended consequences.”
Ivy said he’s stressing to patrons that even though the cancellation announcements are being made this week, information could still change. What the theater group knew two weeks ago is not the same as what it knew two months ago, and likely won’t be the same two weeks from now.
“We’ll come up with a solution, because that’s what we do,” he said. “This will be a significant storm, and it will be tough to weather, but we will pivot, and we will figure out a way to still serve our community in this crisis and come out on the other side ready to get back at it.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.