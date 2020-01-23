Majestic Chamber Music, Flamenco Pacifico: Corvallis theatre fills weekend with music

In addition to its usual excellent entertainment menu, the Majestic Theatre packs two consecutive evenings this week with a diverse pair of musical presentations perfect for all audiences.

Love classical? The Majestic's got you covered Friday, Jan. 24, with Majestic Chamber Music's "A Grand Return!" The 7:30 p.m. program, executed by "musicians far and near" (that would be cellist Jason Duckles and violinists Anthea Kreston and Gabriel Bolkosky, among others) explores masterworks in the Starker Auditorium. Audiences will be treated to timeless fare from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart to Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, with an array of composers in between.

Tickets are $20 general, $10 seniors, and $5 for students from kindergarten through the 12th grade. For more information, visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=110650.

The Pacific Northwest's beloved Flamenco Pacifico, led by guitarist Berto Boyd, takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, bringing with it, as always, an electrifying and edifying evening of music and dance.