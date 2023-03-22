Maria Muldaur and Her Red-Hot Bluesiana Band will perform “Midnight at the Oasis” and a wide variety of other feel-good tunes when they kick off their “Let’s Get Happy Together” tour with a concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Whiteside Theatre in Corvallis.

In case you need a refresher, here’s a summary of Muldaur’s stats:

2 — Number of top 20 hits she had on the Billboard charts: "Midnight at the Oasis” peaked at No. 6 and “I’m a Woman” at No. 12, both in 1974.

3 — Number of specific songs that Muldaur performs at each concert, by popular demand. They're known to her band as “The Big Three": “Midnight at the Oasis” (which Muldaur calls “that goofy song about a camel”), “It Ain’t the Meat It’s the Motion” and “Don’t You Feel My Leg.”

“Certain songs we better not show up anywhere without performing,” she said.

10 — Number of towns in 10 days in the upcoming Northwest tour. Next stop after Corvallis: Nehalem.

43 — Number of solo albums recorded.

50 — Years since “Midnight at the Oasis” was recorded. It became a hit the following year.

60 — Length in years of Muldaur’s musical career.

80 — Muldaur’s age.

Impressed? You certainly should be.

Muldaur spoke to me by phone from her Marin County home. When asked if such a whirlwind tour will tire her out, she said, “No! I’ve been doing it all my life. I’m a road dog! I love being on the road. It beats working in an office!”

This isn’t Muldaur’s first visit to Corvallis. Her then-husband, Geoff Muldaur, was awarded an entomology fellowship at Oregon State University in 1961, so they came out West and lived in the area for a short while.

“We felt like fish out of water,” she said. “One of the only places to eat was an American diner-type place with a flashing neon sign that said ‘Good Eats.’ Corvallis wasn’t as hip back then as it is now.”

Muldaur grew up in the epicenter of the early '60s American folk music revival: Greenwich Village, a neighborhood on the west side of Lower Manhattan in New York City. She was in the right place at the right time, performing with John Sebastian and others as a member of the Even Dozen Jug Band.

She then joined Jim Kweskin & the Jug Band, where she met her future husband. They made two albums together after the Jug Band broke up. Their marriage broke up too, in 1972.

Muldaur’s first album, “Maria Muldaur,” came out in 1973, and the two pop hits followed, as did her impressive career.

“My long career could be categorized as a long and rambling odyssey through various types of American roots music,” she said. This includes the blues, her favorite idiom; New Orleans rhythm-and-blues swamp funk; jazz; bluegrass; gospel; and upbeat, funky dance music.

“It’s fun music and very rewarding,” she said. “It’s uplifting music; in these times, it’s just what people need to come out and hear. It’s lots of fun to play and dance to.

“I love all this kind of music,” she said of roots music. “It doesn’t go in or out of style. Grassroots music has a life of its own. It doesn’t have to be on the Billboard charts. It ain’t going away anytime soon.”

Muldaur’s catalog of 43 albums includes tributes to early blues singer Memphis Minnie and the naughty, bawdy blues of Blue Lu Barker; a collection of ’20s and ’30s jazz and blues tunes; and even music especially for children.

Her voice has matured into a husky, sultry instrument perfectly suited to the blues, as demonstrated on the 2021 number, “I’m Vaccinated and I’m Ready for Love.”

Muldaur said she’s lasted this long because she “managed to steer clear of doughnuts” (this is the point in the conversation when she was teased about the title of her 1974 album, “Waitress in a Donut Shop”) and because she swims every day.

“It’s gonna be fun,” she said of her tour. “The theme is ‘Let’s Get Happy Together,’ named after my album with the New Orleans street band Tuba Skinny. We’re gonna get everybody ready for spring. This music is guaranteed to chase the winter blues away!”

Tickets to the Corvallis show are $25 in advance at www.whitesidetheatre.org, and $30 at the door.