'Mary Poppins' making magical entrance at West Albany

Seniors dominate the main cast with Lundgreen in the title role and the Banks children played by Caden Buck and Sylvia Harrington.

The characters they play may sound familiar, Caffarella said, but those who have seen the classic movie may be in for a surprise.

"There's more material in the musical," she said. "There are different songs. The shows are similar but if you've seen the movie, you haven't seen the musical."

It's one of the factors, Caffarella said, that went into choosing the show. A team gets together to assess the talent pool of students, the current budget and specific goals for the program that year, she said. At the end, they have a show and begin auditions, staging and rehearsals.

On Tuesday night, actors ran through the show in full costume working out entrances and song counts. Every actor took to the stage to ensure they knew where to be on opening night — including Willie, the live dog who will join the student cast on stage.

"His mom plays piano in the pit," Caffarella said.

The show, which started rehearsals the first week of December, will run through March 14. Tickets are $10-$15 and can be purchased online at the school's website or at West Albany High School in the office. (See info box for details.)

