'Matilda' to move to new nonprofit

"I'm not really looking forward to this stream," Kelley muttered to Blackwell.

Blackwell nodded. "They're probably not going to be surprised."

"God, seeing their faces."

"I know."

The two had good news to give as well as bad, however. Kelley has his own drama nonprofit: Black Rose Theatre Company. He's president and Blackwell is vice president.

The company produced its first show, "The Drowsy Chaperone," almost exactly a year ago: March 28, 2019, at the Russell Tripp Performance Center at Linn-Benton Community College.

Audiences loved the goofy musical and the show turned a profit, giving Kelley enough to invest in a new production. When the Majestic made its decision, he was ready to take "Matilda" on himself.

"We don't want to see this show go away," Kelley told his cast members that night. "So we would like to postpone it, see where we're at later on in the next eight weeks."

If all goes well, Kelley said, he'll find a venue for "Matilda" somewhere for later this summer. Rehearsals will resume when, where and how it will be safe to hold them.