Mid-Valley Live: 'All Together Now!' is ACT's first live musical performance in close to two years

It's rehearsal night for "All Together Now!" and the chapel of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church can barely contain the joy.

Twenty-one singers are belting the lyrics to "Be Our Guest" from the animated Disney musical "Beauty and the Beast." The walls practically vibrate with the invitation to the as-yet-unseen audience to sit back and take it all in: "A chance to use our skills!"

It's a fitting metaphor for the show itself. The restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic have kept theaters shut nationwide, from school-level clear up through Broadway. Audiences have been deprived of live performances — but perhaps even worse, performers have been deprived of live audiences.

Not anymore. This weekend, "All Together Now!" takes the stage at Albany Civic Theater, thanks to Music Theatre International. It will be the theater's first live musical performance in close to two years.

"We're finally getting our endorphins back, and we're just giddy with it," said Mirinda Keeling, vocal director for the show.

MTI is a theatrical licensor that grants performing rights to specific shows. Billing it as "a global event celebrating local theatre," the organization is allowing venues around the world the rights to a selection of Broadway hits, at no charge, for a simultaneous two-night benefit.

In Albany, shows will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Audience members must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test by a recognized provider within 72 hours of the show.

Tickets are $20 per person and all proceeds will go to support ACT productions.

"It's really exciting to be doing theater again. To be part of a national event donated by MTI is thrilling," said Christi Sears, who is directing the show with Josh Mitchell. "It's been a joy to watch rehearsals and not only hear the vocals of our singers and be moved by their brilliance, but also to watch the camaraderie, laughter, and see the smiles of many people we haven't seen in a while."

The 15 songs include selections from Broadway staples such as "Fiddler on the Roof," "Rent" and "Guys and Dolls," along with newer favorites such as pieces from "Songs from a New World" and hits from "Frozen," "High School Musical" and other Disney favorites.

The selections are meant to remind audiences that, indeed, the show is back on, Keeling said. "The thought is that they're bringing us all together again."

Each performer was personally invited to take part, Keeling said, and the result is a "dream cast."

"If you could have any voices you wanted, it's this group," she said. "And they have been wanting to sing for the past two years."

Count Doug Moxley of Keizer as one of those. He's hoping the show will inspire audiences to turn out regularly again.

"I was itching to get back in," he said. "Then Christi (Sears) called and I said, 'OK, that's my fix for a while.'"

Ashleigh Barbeau of Corvallis, who is choreographing some of the pieces as well as singing first soprano, said she's been missing live theater "like crazy."

She was delighted to discover the "All Together Now!" function of the show is literal. A good friend, whom Barbeau met while doing theater, is also participating in the performance this weekend through her own hometown theater in Florida.

"It's really special. I love that," Barbeau said.

Tami Schult of Halsey said she loves being able to connect again with other singers, but hopes the message to audiences will be that they, too, are connected.

"We're getting through this," she said. "We've all got to stick together, like the name of the show."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0