Mid-Valley Live: August is live music month

There are a few concert series starting up in August, providing live music for area residents.
The Corvallis Community Band is back for the Concerts in the Park series.
The band will perform live in Central Park every Tuesday during August. The concerts are free.
Performances will start at 7 p.m. and last about 45 minutes. The band will go through a short rehearsal before each concert.
The series starts August 3 with Jim Martinez directing a broadway classics showv with an emphasis on “Mamma Mia.”
A press release statement says the program will consist of medleys from a variety of musicals such as “Beauty and the Beast,” “Music Man,” “My Fair Lady,” “Oliver,” and “Les Miserables.” A special treat will be inclusion of some pieces and a brief scene of the unfortunately truncated presentation of “Mamma Mia.” This production of the Corvallis District Theatres was cut short by the gathering restrictions last year. The entire production will be reprising later this year.
Those attending are asked to bring a low-backed chair or blanket for seating and appropriate clothing for evening temperatures.
The concert lineup:
August 3 - Broadway Classics (Jim Martinez, director)
August 10 – Scenes and Vistas of America (Isaac Andrew, director)
August 17 - Leroy Anderson tunes (Steve Matthes, director)
August 24 - Movie/TV Themes (Jim Martinez, director)
August 31 - Rodgers and Hart favorites (Steve Matthes, director)
Chintimini Chamber Music Festival
The Chintimini Chamber Music Festival gets underway Friday. All performances are at Tyee Wine Cellars on Greenberry Road.
Tickets are $25 for a single concert or $90 for the season. Admission is free to all students (college or high school ID required). Tickets can be purchased online at chintimini.org or at the venue.
Friday, July 30 at 6 p.m. “Asian Joy”
Hiromi Uhehara (Brooklyn-Queens Expressway): Monica Ohuchi (piano)
Additional selections (to be announced from the stage): Kenji Bunch (viola), Monica Ohuchi (piano)
Sunday, August 1 at 2 p.m. “Takes Two to Tango”
Performances of Franz Schubert’s “Arpeggione Sonata,” Manuel De Falla’s “Siete Canciones Españolas” and “Primera Danza Espanoñola” and Astor Piazolla’s “Invierno Porteño” and “Café 1930.”
Victoria Wolff (cello), Cameron O’Connor (guitar).
Friday, August 6 at 6 p.m. “Fates”
Daijana Wallace: “Shades” for solo cello; Mary Kouyoumdjian: “Moerae” for piano trio; Ludwig van Beethoven: “Kreutzer Sonata” for violin and piano.
Erik Peterson (violin), Noah Seitz (cello), Sunghee Kim (piano).
Sunday, August 8 at 2 p.m. “Time to get Bax to Bingen”
Emilie Mayer: “String Quartet No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 14.” Hildegard von Bingen: “Three Anitphons (arranged for string quartet by Marianne Pfau). Arnold Bax: “Oboe Quintet.”
Lara Wickes (oboe), Jessica Lambert and Matthew Fuller (violins), Lillie Manis (viola), Anne Ridlington (cello).
Summer Sounds
The Summer Sounds concert series starts Monday August 2 with a performance by Arietta Ward.
The Coats play on Aug. 9 and Stone in Love performs Aug. 16.
All shows are 7 p.m. at Albany’s Monteith Riverpark. Admission is free but there is a suggested donation of $1 at the gate.
Arietta Ward is a singer out of Portland who specializes in funk, rhythm and blues and soul music.
The Coats are a nationally touring a capella group out of Puyallup, Washington. Their performance blends music with a bit of comedy.
Stone in Love is a Journey tribute band out of Portland.
River Rhythms continues with Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone playing at 7 p.m. tonight in Montieth Riverpark. Smash Mouth performs Aug. 5 and John Michael Montgomery on Aug. 12.
Corvallis Community Center Summer Concert Series
The series continues August 12 with a performance by 50s and 60s rock and roll band Daddy Rabbit.
The concert begins at 6 p.m. at Chintimini Park. Admission is free but registration is required at https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/c3/page/events.
Fionnghal at Women's Music Festival
A new Celtic music band has been formed in response to a request from Emerson Vineyards for their Women’s Music Festival to be held Aug 27-29.
The challenge from Emerson was an all-woman band playing tunes written by or made famous by women.
The new band is called Fionnghal (Fee-on-gal), named for a Scottish revolutionary heroine Fionnghal (Flora) MacDonald.
Fionnghal is Beth Brown (cello and whistle), Erika Nagamoto (fiddle) and Marjorie Sandor (guitar).
The band is made up of two members of Dinna Fash Celtic Trio.
“All of the tunes for our August Emerson performance are contemporary tunes written by women,” Brown wrote in a press release. “It has been very fun to explore this repertoire and find some fun new combinations. Hats off to Emerson Vineyards for creating this festival and inspiring a new band.”
Fionnghal will perform at the Philomath Farmers Market in the Philomath Public Library from 1 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 8 and at Monmouth’s Emerson Vineyards from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 27.