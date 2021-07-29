Mid-Valley Live: August is live music month

There are a few concert series starting up in August, providing live music for area residents.

The Corvallis Community Band is back for the Concerts in the Park series.

The band will perform live in Central Park every Tuesday during August. The concerts are free.

Performances will start at 7 p.m. and last about 45 minutes. The band will go through a short rehearsal before each concert.

The series starts August 3 with Jim Martinez directing a broadway classics showv with an emphasis on “Mamma Mia.”

A press release statement says the program will consist of medleys from a variety of musicals such as “Beauty and the Beast,” “Music Man,” “My Fair Lady,” “Oliver,” and “Les Miserables.” A special treat will be inclusion of some pieces and a brief scene of the unfortunately truncated presentation of “Mamma Mia.” This production of the Corvallis District Theatres was cut short by the gathering restrictions last year. The entire production will be reprising later this year.

Those attending are asked to bring a low-backed chair or blanket for seating and appropriate clothing for evening temperatures.

The concert lineup: