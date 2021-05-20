Mid-Valley Live: Local artists receive grants

Two area artists received grants from the career opportunity program of the Oregon Arts Commission and The Ford Family Foundation.

Lauren Schaffner of Albany received a $1,500 grant from the OAC to support the world premiere of her theater production, “Shell,” at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Edinburgh, Scotland on Aug. 6-30.

Joan Truckenbrod of Corvallis landed a $1,500 from OAC and $3,774 from The Ford Family Foundation to support the transport of a digital textile created in 1979 by programming an Apple II computer, an early example of experimental creative practice using computers, from the Illinois State Museum to Truckenbrod’s solo exhibit at the Schneider Museum of Art in Ashland.