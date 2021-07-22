Mid-Valley Live: Return to the Darkside

The near future for the Darkside Cinema is a little clearer, as long as COVID protocols allow.

Turner said the intention is to open the theater three to five days a week through the summer and expand the show schedule when the rains arrive.

“Because when the rain hits we do very, very well,” he said. “So when the weather gets bad our admissions go way up because more people are coming to get out of the house.”

Those attending the shows were able to check out an upgraded Darkside. Turner was able to do some renovation work during the pandemic.

New seats were installed to make more space between customers and Auditorium 1 was transformed into a performance hall. The screen can be moved to allow for concerts or other acts.

With the move from film to digital, the sound system was in dire need of a revamp and Turner brought in new equipment that enhances the experience.

It was a long road to get to this point. Shutdowns due to the pandemic crushed many small businesses throughout the country and losing the Darkside was a real possibility for Turner.

The Darkside was thrown into survival mode and Turner was determined to keep the cinema afloat.