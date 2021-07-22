Mid-Valley Live: River Rhythms returns tonight

The River Rhythms concert series kicks off Thursday evening with a performance by Super Diamond, a Neil Diamond tribute band.

The performance starts at 7 p.m. at Monteith Riverpark.

Tickets and reservations are not required to attend. That is a change from what had been previously announced by Albany Parks and Recreation.

Here is the release:

"We previously announced a plan for our summer concerts that included tickets and limited capacity. This was required under guidance by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). The state is reopened and most OHA guidance has been removed, including capacity limits for outdoor events. We can adjust our previous plan and move forward in accommodating more attendees.

"We are asking for a suggested donation of $1 per person at the gate. This small donation will help us offset costs associated with these concerts. We no longer have capacity limits and preregistration is not required. No one will be turned away if they are unable or choose not to donate the $1 per person. If you can afford to give more, we appreciate it! We will accept credit/debit cards, but cash is preferred."

The series continues next week with Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone. Smash Mouth will play August 5 and John Michael Montgomery on August 12.

