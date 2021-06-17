Mid-Valley Live Spotlight:Around Oregon art exhibit

The Arts Center’s Around Oregon Annual exhibit opens June 24 in the Main Gallery.

The guest juror is V Maldonado. V is an artist, freelance curator and Department Head of Painting at Pacific Northwest College of Art.

Maldonaldo selected work by 30 outstanding Oregon artists made from a pool of 102 submissions. V detected a trend in submissions related to the isolation experienced during the Covid-19 restrictions. V was inspired by the activism expressed in many of the artworks.

The exhibit features artists from Corvallis, Albany, and Philomath, and other regions of the state. Greater Corvallis area artists include Mark Allison, Celia Anderson, Jerri Bartholomew, Leah Bolger, Clint Brown, Philip Coleman, Anthony Gordon, Vicki Idema, Chinh Lê, Zi Li, Karen Miller, Ana Pearse, and Nolan Streitberger. Bets Cole, Diane English.

Mike E. Walsh represent the Eugene area. Kelsey Birsa, Don Bailey, Barbara Black, Ron Bunch, Ellen Goldschmidt, Limei Lei, Subarna Talukder Bose, Janice Yang, and Abby Lazarov represent the greater Portland area. Matthew Sproul and Stephanie Ames are from the Coast, Deborah Unger from Mount Angel.