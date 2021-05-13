Mid-Valley Live Spotlight: Arts Center features Black Matter

Black Matter, an exhibit featuring the artwork of five Black artists from Oregon, opened May 6 at The Arts Center in Corvallis.

Tammy Jo Wilson was invited as a guest curator for the exhibit. Wilson has the experience and community connections made as a co-founder of Art In Oregon.

Wilson selected artists Jeremy Okai Davis, Maya Vivas, Jason Graham (aka Mosley Watta), Jamila Clarke, and Christine Miller. They work in different media.

Wilson’s desire to curate an exhibit that gives hope and can move our community in a positive direction.

"The exhibition Black Matter showcases contemporary Oregon artists in an effort to address an imbalance in representation. Their voices should be heard, not because they are black because they are human beings with unique life experiences," Wilson said in a press release.