Mid-Valley Live Spotlight: Generator to play concert

Generator is scheduled to play a concert at Cascade BBQ in Corvallis on Saturday, July 10.

Music begins at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $15. Call 541-829-2009 for reservations.

Generator is based in Portland.

Headliner act at the 2020 Portland Winter Music Festival, Generator is a five-piece group that plays rock, rhythm and blues, Motown, blues and pop.

Among the songs the band has covered are "Chain of Fools," "Green Eyed Lady," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and "Bus Stop."

The band’s hallmarks are dazzling vocals with brilliant five-part harmonies, tight arrangements, and soaring, exhilarating instrumentals. Their infectious groove keeps dance floors packed and audiences mesmerized.

They genuinely have fun playing together and are a delight to watch. All five members are accomplished professional musicians who have been playing in bands in the Pacific Northwest for years.

Band members are: Bob Merritt: guitars and vocals; Gordon Hermanson: guitars, keyboards and vocals; Rex Baker: bass and vocals; John Garcia: drums and vocals and Eric Lawrence: keyboards and vocals.

— Mid-Valley Live

