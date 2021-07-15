Mid-Valley Live Spotlight: Gothard sisters play Whiteside

The Gothard Sisters will play a concert at the Whiteside Theatre on July 23.

The music will begin at 7 p.m.

A press release on the event states the “Gothard Sisters are a dynamic musical group of three sisters who play contemporary Celtic folk music. Through over 10 years of performing, touring, and writing music together, the optimistic style of their music and performance continues to resonate with their fans, building a loyal international following.

“Their latest album, Dragonfly, features the sisters playing an assortment of acoustic instruments and vocals combined with modern production to create music exploring themes of resilience and adventure.”

General admission tickets for $20 are on sale at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=124662 or at Corvallis Brewing Supply. Tickets are $25 on the day of the show.

— Mid-Valley Live

