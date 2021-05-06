Mid-Valley Live Spotlight: It's spring! Here comes the sun

The Philomath Museum is hosting an exhibition of artists from the Corvallis Art Guild through May 29 at the Moreland Gallery.

The exhibition is titled “Here Comes the Sun” and includes artwork by Dominique Bachelet, Aurae Beidler, Cherrill Boissonou, Brynn Carter, Philip Coleman, Linda J. Edwards, Brian Egan, Carol Fairbanks, Debi Friedlander, Jennifer Griffith, Kristin Hager, Randye Jensen, Phyllis Johnson, Marjorie Kinch, Karen Kreamer, Steve Leishman, June Nissinen, Janet O'Doherty-Hessel, Maria Orr, Cheryl Rogers, Judith Sander, Peggy Sharrow, Debby Sundbaum-Sommers, Donna Webster and Shirley Wirth.

"The Corvallis Art Guild came up with the theme of 'Here Comes the Sun' amid this whole COVID pandemic so it’s a very positive and great exhibition,” Museum curator of exhibitions Mark Tolonen said.

Tolonen said the exhibition includes a variety of styles and modes.

“It turns out that they are all two-dimensional artists,” he said. “There aren’t any 3-D ceramics or anything like that in this particular exhibition.

“It’s all watercolors and pastels and oils and mixed media and photography.”