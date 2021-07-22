Mid-Valley Live Spotlight: Museum to Museum: Walk, Ride or Roll

The Museum to Museum: Walk, Ride or Roll event will be held at 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.on Saturday.

Celebrate the grand opening of the Corvallis Museum and then walk, ride or roll on the bike path to the Philomath Museum, or vice-versa.

Free activities will be offered at both museums include the Orgelkids bike-powered organ, the Marys River Metal Work's human-powered carnival ride, ask-a-wrench from the Corvallis Bike Collective, a da Vinci Days kids kinetic challenge teeter totter, bike-powered spin art by the Corvallis Kinetics Lab, Conundrum House's Spectres of Benton County Past, a bike rodeo held by the Mid-Valley Bicycle Club, roller disco with the Sick Town Derby Dames.

There will also be bicycle demos by Corvallis Electric Bicycles and the Jerry Grulkey Collection.

Participants will have the opportunity to decorate their bikes and helmets.

Jason's Tropical Sno and Go Giddy Pops will be available for refreshments.

— Mid-Valley Live

