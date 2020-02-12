Mid-valley: Where to take your Valentine?

The mid-valley offers no shortage of Valentine's Day activities — restaurants have been booked, chocolatiers and florists relieved of their inventory — but what about after-dinner entertainment?
If you're looking for an evening of exquisite music from a stellar artist performed live for a worthwhile cause, we recommend the Halie Loren Trio's Saturday, Feb. 15, performance at the First Christian Church, 432 SW Ferry St., Albany. The concert, which begins at 7:30 p.m., is an Albany PEO Chapter EZ benefit to raise money for women's educational scholarships.
The Eugene-based Loren is an international award-winning jazz singer-songwriter. Her repertoire includes songs in Spanish, French, Portuguese, Italian, Japanese and Korean as well as in her native English. Her debut jazz album, "They Oughta Write a Song" (2008), won the Just Plain Folks music award for Best Vocal Jazz Album of the Year. Her original song "Thirsty" claimed the Independent Music Awards' best jazz song honors in 2011, and her 2013 album, "Simply Love," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Jazz Japan chart. Her most recent full-length release, "From the Wild Blue Sky," came out in 2018.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the door or by calling 541-928-0564 or texting 541-619-4972.
Across the river await revelry, fishnets and just a shiver of antici ... pation. Yes, Valentine's Day wouldn't be Valentine's Day without screenings of the 1975 cult classic (although hasn't it transcended "cult" status by now?) "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," which further illuminated Tim Curry and Meat Loaf's rising stars; taught multiple generations to be, not dream; punctuated the name "Brad" with an epithet; and asked the musical question "Whatever happened to Fay Wray?".
Corvallis' Majestic Theatre has scheduled two film-related events at 6 and 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Feb. 14-15, inside its Starker Auditorium.
Naturally, any event surrounding "Rocky Horror" involves more than just the movie itself. Thursday and Friday highlights include performances by the Majestic's "Rocky Horror" Shadow Cast, and audience members are invited to sing and play along. Tart of the Valley Burlesque will also be on hand to perform live with the film as accompaniment.
Before the film, attendees are invited to pose with "Rocky Horror" cut-outs or relax in Dr. Frank-N-Furter's throne under a Transylvanian Convention banner. Other events may be scheduled as well, as madness takes its toll.
The movie begins at 7 p.m. and midnight both evenings, with the Shadow Cast taking the stage at 7 p.m. Thursday and 11:59 p.m. Friday. Tart of the Valley performs at 11:59 p.m. Thursday and 7 p.m. Friday. Got it?
The fun begins at the theater, 115 SW Second St. Admission is $15. For more information, call 541-738-7469 or visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=105252.
