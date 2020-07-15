Mix and match: Variety of styles come together in annual art show

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sometimes art and life just come together.

For example, this year’s Around Oregon Annual Exhibition at The Arts Center will include an oil painting called “Pandemic Still Life 1, 2020,” showcasing an everyday household item: empty toilet paper rolls.

Eugene artist Sarah Ciampa “made sort of a pun out of this reference to a toilet paper panic, and she painted in this absolutely meticulous, realistic style,” says curator Hester Coucke. “You can almost pick up the toilet paper rolls.”

Ciampa’s artist statement says she enjoys using classical realist art techniques to explore modern themes.

The Around Oregon Annual 2020 Exhibition opens Thursday night at The Arts Center in Corvallis with an outdoor reception, “Masquerade on the Plaza.” (See sidebar or content box for details). The annual exhibition, which has been held by The Arts Center around 16 years, will be on view in the main gallery through Aug. 29.

Ciampa’s painting is among work by 32 Oregon artists selected by guest juror Jane Brumfield, who has co-owned the Imprint Gallery in Cannon Beach with her husband, Mike, since 2017.