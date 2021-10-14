Night fright: ACT sinks its teeth into 2021 season with ‘Dracula’

Horror is Kayla Thomason’s happy place.

The Albany Civic Theater director just finished listening to an audiobook of “The Exorcist.” Her Ford Focus has a sticker that reads "I'd rather be watching ‘Supernatural.’” Her favorite slasher villain is Freddy Krueger from “A Nightmare on Elm Street” — which she first watched at age 5.

And vampires. Oh, she loves a good vampire story: Buffy, Lestat, Nosferatu, “’Salem’s Lot,” even Edward and the gang. (Yes, she acknowledges, she’s a Twihard, too.)

The granddaddy of all vampire stories, however, is Bram Stoker’s "Dracula.” Thomason pitched it as a show for the 2020 season and it was accepted, just before the global pandemic shut everything down.

Live theater is back at ACT, however. Thomason is thrilled that, starting Friday, she will be able to share her happy place with the first in-house audiences to be in the theater since March 2020.

A longtime volunteer who has done makeup and backstage work as well as acting, Thomason will be making her directorial debut with “Dracula.”

She had cast the show more than a year ago, but life changes for some of the members meant it had to undergo a few personnel changes for the current season.

