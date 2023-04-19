Artists and art lovers in North Corvallis will finally get the same opportunity South Corvallis residents have had since 2011. The first ever Northside Open Studios Tour is set for 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, April 23.

Modeled after the South Town Art Walk, the Northside Open Studios Tour will feature the work of more than 20 artists in seven locations. The free event is organized entirely by artists, one of whom is Avie Meadows.

“I just think art is a natural way to bring community in connection,” she said. “We can have a conversation that’s not to do with politics, or not to do with religion, these things that can often divide us. We can focus on something that brings us together and nourishes us in a different way.”

Meadows said she has brainstormed for years ways to hold an open studios tour in North Corvallis, given that the area is so spread out. Finally, she said, she decided “it’s now or never.”

She reached out to her artist friends to see if any would be interested in helping her organize the event, and was met with a resounding “yes.”

Meadows said she and the other artists were sitting outside on a warm, sunny day, April 23, 2022, and decided they would hold the event a year from that date.

While neither sun nor warmth can be promised for the tour, artwork ranging from ceramics to jewelry making is guaranteed.

Featured artists will share and sell their artwork, which includes paintings, ceramics, jewelry, sculptures, photography, assemblage, woodworking, crochet and more. As many of the artists are also art educators, youth artwork will be featured as well.

Meadows likes to create three-dimensional sculptures of whimsical beetles, insects and other critters. While her life has taken her in many different directions, she said art has always been a central part of who she is.

The tour is walkable, but biking or carpooling might be easier if one does not have the whole day to spend walking. In addition to the seven locations, there will be a farmlet selling produce and baked goods.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, Meadows said, there have been a lot of things put out into the world that cause people to feel anxious. She said she wants to show her family and her community that “there are beautiful things happening all around us. As I look forward to the future of my life, this is what I want to do more of. I want to find ways to invite the community into my space so eventually I can have classes here and be able to figure out how to bring joy into the community more often.”

More information about the event, as well as the map of the tour, is available at www.NOST-art.com.