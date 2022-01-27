OSU symphony orchestra concert will feature ten — count 'em! — soloists

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect the number of featured student soloists.

Ten student soloists will be featured at the Corvallis-OSU Symphony Orchestra concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30 at the LaSells Stewart Center in Corvallis.

Conductor Marlan Carlson said the hardworking musicians are thrilled at the opportunity to play live music with their friends again.

“Music is a social art, and they had to go without that for a year and a half,” Carlson said. “They’ve just been so happy to get back this fall term.”

The ten soloists will get to play along with a full orchestra, of which they are also members, comprised of around 75 students and 25 faculty members and professionals.

“To get a chance to play a solo in front of an orchestra is a pretty rare opportunity in any university or school of music,” Carlson said.

The inspiration for this program comes from Carlson’s days as a student at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York. He said his favorite event of the year was when a full orchestra would feature soloists, and he wanted to create the same kind of enthusiastic, energetic event during his career as a conductor.

Fewer than half of the soloists are actually music majors; most are engineering or science majors, which Carlson said is part of the philosophy of the OSU Music Department, to welcome, promote and further the enthusiasm of students who are not majoring in music.

“Students aren’t only learning the nuts and bolts of their professions; they’re learning to be good citizens,” he said. “The schools of music who shut these students out are doing a terrible disservice to our musical culture in the U.S.”

Some 60 musicians auditioned in front of the Symphony Society for the featured spots in the program, and most of the ten selected soloists are undergraduate students. Carlson said the society showed no favoritism or seniority when choosing which would be featured.

It’s all about who can “deliver the goods on any given night,” he said.

The soloists are Stephanie Brannan, oboe; Elijah Durbin, clarinet (duet); Jordan Garrett, clarinet (duet); Michael Eclevia, voice; Abrianna Gomez, marimba; Andrea Pauls, cello; Jackson Stiver, trombone; Lisandro Valdez, clarinet; Matthew Zheng, violin; and Andre Zhu, piano.

They are all performing pieces by well-known composers, among them Mozart, Mendelssohn and Tchaikovsky. The soloists have been working their pieces with Carlson for the past three to six months, although they get only a couple of last-minute rehearsals with the full orchestra.

“We have to put these things together in very short order,” he said. “It’s a test of preparedness and resourcefulness.”

Patrons will be required to wear masks and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, along with a valid ID, to attend the performance. Tickets are $30 at the door and $26 online, where they are available for purchase at www.cosusymphony.org.

The symphony orchestra will hold a winter concert March 3 and a spring concert May 24.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

