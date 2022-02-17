Photographer to display images in Lebanon

Lebanon photographer Ken Bolf will display three of his landscape and large-bird photographs beginning Friday at Citizens Bank, 2122 S. Santiam Highway in Lebanon.
This is the first in a series of three displays of Bolf’s photographs, and will run through June 3. Each display at the bank will feature three images. The second set will begin showing on March 26, and the third on April 29. Citizens Bank had hosted Bolf’s exhibits for 11 consecutive years, ending in 2019.
More of Bolf’s photos can be viewed at www.kenbolf.com, his new website, which will be launched by late February and will include new landscape, wildlife and miscellaneous photographs from the last two years.