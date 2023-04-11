The pipe organ at the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan in Corvallis received a facelift in the form of a pipe expansion and restoration for its 61st birthday.

The organ, which was installed in 1962 by Canadian organ builder Casavant Frères Ltée, now has 3,000 pipes, making it the largest and most versatile instrument in Corvallis.

In celebration of the completed project, there will be a concert at the church, 333 NW 35th St., at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 16. Admission is free, and doors will open for seating at 3:30 p.m.

World-renowned English organist James Kealey, who is represented in North America by Karen McFarlane Artists Inc., will play music of César Franck, Herbert Howells, Edward Elgar and more.

Some time after the organ was installed in 1962, the organ began to experience pipe failures due to the poor quality of metals used in the original pipe construction, as quality metals were in short supply following World War II.

In 2018, the organ was partially rebuilt by local craftsmen Lanny and Judy Hochhalter of Hochhalter Inc. out of Salem. They replaced about 250 collapsed pipes, and updated electronics. In January, the Hochhalters added 300 more pipes to the organ, and performed a tonal revision on each individual pipe to create a smoother, richer tone.

The pipes vary greatly in size; the largest is 16 feet long and the smallest is tinier than a pencil.

Larry Hochhalter has built and maintained more than 60 pipe organs in Oregon and beyond over 40-plus years. The organ at Church of the Good Samaritan is his final project before retiring.

Good Sam Organ.jpg The pipe organ at the Church of the Good Samaritan has 3,000 pipes.

“It is incredibly rare to have a skilled organ builder in our local community,” said Zachary Duell, music director at the church. “In many states across the country, venues with pipe organs must rely on traveling technicians that occasionally make maintenance trips from out of state, as there are no local technicians.

"We in the Willamette Valley have been very fortunate to have a local craftsman to tune and address problems with pipe organs whenever they arise.”

The church organizes 10 concerts each year as part of its free concert series, Sundays @ 3. More information about the concert series, which includes music of the classical, jazz and folk genres, is available at https://goodsamchurch-episcopal.org/community/sunday-concerts/.