Printmaker Huck to visit OSU Thursday

American printmaker Tom Huck will speak at 5:30 p.m. today in the Construction & Engineering Auditorium at the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis.

A light-fare artist's reception will precede his presentation in the center's Myrtle Tree Alcove. That event begins at 4:30 p.m.

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, Huck is best known for large-scale satirical woodcuts. His illustrations have graced the pages of the Village Voice, Riverfront Times and Minneapolis City Pages, and his prints are included in numerous public and private collections, including the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Library of Congress, the Spencer Museum of Art, the Art Institute of Chicago, New York Public Library, the Eli Ridgway Gallery of San Francisco and more.

If that wasn't cool enough, he also runs his own press, Evil Prints, and contributes to the cutting-edge comic "BLAB!," published by Fantagraphics Books.

In addition to his public talk, Huck will visit art classes and review studio portfolios on campus.

Huck's appearance is part of the OSU's Visiting Artists and Scholars Lecture Series.