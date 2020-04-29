Quarantine teaches life lessons

Whitman, who sits among her children at a long table, begins each lesson trying to get viewers to guess who is “the artist of the day.” She will then show images of their work and give clues about their background.

“My kids are always dying to blurt out who it is,” she said.

Whitman said she tries to have half of the artists she teaches about be women, to give the kids a balanced perspective.

Featured artists have included Emily Carr, Andy Goldsworthy, Katsushika Hokusai, Frida Kahlo, Franz Marc, Georgia O’Keeffe and Bridget Riley. Whitman's kids have made tempera and oil paintings, drawings of people and animals, worked with colored pencils and pastels and created environmental art by venturing outside and using natural objects.

They have also formed sculptures out of tinfoil.

“My son said that was the best,” Whitman said.

While the projects are inspired by famous artists, she has the kids make their own work using their own creativity.

“I’m really big on not having an art project where all the kids’ artwork looks the same,” Whitman said.

She also prefers to keep the media simple for the viewers at home.