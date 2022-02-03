Registration now open for Howland Community OPEN Exhibition

Registration is open now through Feb. 6 for the Howland Community OPEN Exhibition at The Arts Center in Corvallis.

The exhibition is the center’s most popular show, and is a celebration of local artmaking by people of all ages. Anyone living in Linn or Benton counties can bring in one work, and pieces will be hung until the walls are full.

The registration process developed for pandemic conditions will be used again this year. Participants are asked to carefully read the show description and instructions, and register at https://theartscenter.net/howland-community-open-2022. Registration is free, but is required and will close after 250 registrations.

Registration is required so organizers can get an idea of the number of participants and how to manage the drop-off event set for noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 12 at the center.

