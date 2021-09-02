Roastery brings custom coffee to Albany

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

“We love coffee so much we went into business,” Steven Rojas said. “Everyone in the family has some kind of involvement in the company.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rojas describes himself as a retail man and distributor of coffees, while Avery Rojas works behind the scenes. The family converted its home garage into a roastery, and received a permit to go into the business of roasting and selling coffee beans.

“We have been certified and allowed to do what we love so passionately," Steven Rojas said. "It’s not a storefront; we bypassed that cost."

Rojas sources his coffee beans from 30 countries, mostly in Latin America and Africa. He seeks out organically and sustainably farmed beans that he roasts to light, medium, medium-dark and dark levels, and offers in various styles, including single-brew pods and single pour-over packets. Customers can order the roasted beans and other merchandise at weekend-roasters.com.

Soon the website will also offer a way for customers to order coffee beverages to pick up at the roastery, or to be delivered “from our home to your home,” Rojas said. “From their farm to our roast to your cup.”