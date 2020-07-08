Saints preserve: Corvallis man carves holy statues

He uses a mallet and chisel, or sometimes a rotary tool or an X-acto knife. He works from pictures of saints in statue form that he finds online. If the statues have been painted, Heggen paints his, too.

“I replicate it to the best of my ability,” he said, but added: “I’m a craftsperson. I’m not an artist. I don’t have that kind of training or even that kind of eye.”

The internet pictures are both model and inspiration, Heggen said: Does he like the way they look? Is there something eye-catching about the stance or the accompanying symbols? Are they within his skill set?

Some saints, he explained, by the time they get to statue form, look pretty much identical: just a guy standing there with a Bible or a cross.

He prefers something a little different: St. Jude, for instance, who is often depicted with a boat; or St. Peter, who carries the keys to the Kingdom of Heaven: or St. Francis of Assisi, who in his position as the patron saint of animals can be carved with any number of birds or beasts.

His most recent statue was chosen specifically for the lockdown prompted by the novel coronavirus: St. Corona, a little-known Christian martyr from around the year 160.