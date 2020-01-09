Salzman to discuss work at The Arts Center

Artist Andreas Salzman will discuss his work at noon Friday, Jan. 10, at The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.

His one-person exhibit, "Narrative," is currently showing at the center through Feb. 8. A reception is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16. He will also be featured that day as part of the Corvallis Arts Walk.

Salzman teaches sculpture and ceramics as a faculty member of Lane Community College. He uses those methods in his own work, which is conceptually about the relationships in his life, especially his family and his role as a husband and a father of three girls.

The discussion is part of the center's Lunchbox Art Talk series.

The Arts Center is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and from 4 to 8 p.m. every third Thursday for the Corvallis Arts Walk. For more information, call 541-754-1551 or visit https://theartscenter.net/.