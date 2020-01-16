'Schick Machine' explores the possibilities of sound

The Paul Dresher Ensemble's “Schick Machine” begins simply.
Percussionist Steven Schick — in costume as his character, tinkerer/inventor Laszlo Klangfarben, based on Steven Schick — spins a metal hoop atop a surface called the Octagon.
Anyone with even a rudimentary understanding of physics knows what’s going to happen: The hoop gains momentum, spinning faster and faster and faster and faster until it rattles and rests at last.
But physics is only an agent here, and “Schick Machine” is in no way simple. It’s about music stripped to its essence: a series of sounds, invented, summoned and often improvised from specially built instruments and even from everyday clatter, like a tea kettle announcing completion of its task.
The hoop seems a fitting opener, as it represents various facets of the program. The circle, for instance, is its heart: sounds repeating, oscillating, looping and living via the energy of Schick’s exertion. For further instance, the shape is prevalent in many of the instruments themselves, particularly a dismantled pipe organ reassembled into a circular formation called the Peacock. It’s also equivalent, in a way, to the anticipation that builds before showtime, aperitif to an evening crafted to inspire wonder.
Mid-valley jaws will drop when “Schick Machine” opens at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the LaSells Stewart Center at Oregon State University in Corvallis, the perfect spot for minds of all stripes to revert to childlike awe as Schick coaxes the incredible from the seemingly impossible. (See info box for details.)
But it is possible, of course, having been workshopped — literally — into existence by a team that included Schick, composer and instrument-builder Paul Dresher, writer/director Rinde Eckert, lighting and visual designer Tom Ontiveros, instrument inventor/educator Daniel Schmidt and mechanical sound artist Matt Heckert. For a year and a half, these collaborators — following the same inspired wavelength — shaped what essentially became something of a sonic playground for its central performer in the realm of wood, wind and stringed instruments.
“When you make something,” Dresher said in a recent telephone interview, "you work from both your immediate circumstances and the legacy of your past. I’ve been inventing musical instruments and been curious about new ways to make sounds since I was a teenager. That’s obviously what led me into being a musician and a composer.
“On the other hand, working with a specific artist like Steve Schick really directs your thinking. Steve asked, ‘Would you make me a piece where everything on stage is a musical instrument?’ Then I really focus on: Who is Steve and what would he bring? And of course, he’s an astonishing musician capable of making sound on almost anything and discovering things.”
It’d be wrong, however, to suggest that “Schick Machine” is just a man in a carpenter’s apron romping about a stage, plucking strings and banging tones at whim. It does have an actual storyline. Schick stars as tinkerer Laszlo Klangfarben — that’s German for something like “sound color” — whose memories of loved ones (his mother, grandfather and wife) inspire the titular contraption and its features, the instruments, which recall aspects of his past. The show is lit and choreographed according to a script. A disembodied voice speaks at plotted intervals.
“It’s a female voice,” Dresher said. “Maybe that’s the voice of his mother. We don’t define that. As we worked on the piece, when we tried a male voice, it felt ponderous. It was the voice of authority. We didn’t want that. We wanted a voice of curiosity and questioning.”
But when Schick arrives at an instrument, anything is possible with the unpredictability of sound.
“That’s what Steve is so good at,” Dresher said. “If something happens, he responds to it. We’ve done the piece enough that we know the range of responses that are likely (with the instruments). There’s improvisation in every scene, but the structure is very precise in its performance.
"The creation was an improvisational process, with the interaction of a notion and then expanding on that notion. Letting Steve improvise, I would see something that he did, and then I’d say, ‘Let me build that into the instrument.’ It was a process of honing ideas, finding something that had potential and then setting up circumstances to expand on that potential.”
It’s hard to describe some of these invented instruments without getting lost in their mechanics. But the first one you’ll notice is the aforementioned Peacock, a vividly stunning reincarnation of an old pipe organ rescued from the Sonoma Community Center in Sonoma, California, an hour-and-a-half drive from the “Schick Machine” brain trust in Oakland. No one in the group had considered a pipe organ for the program, because they knew little about pipe organs in general. But as a wind instrument, it qualified. Over the next year, they took it apart, figured it out (electricity!), built it into its current form and incorporated it into the set, adding, as a bonus, a 5-foot-long cylinder that, when activated, transforms it into a giant music box.
One of “Machine’s” true marvels is the Hurdy Grande, based, of course, on the hurdy gurdy. Like its medieval European predecessor, the Hurdy Grande also uses a wheel to bow strings mechanically. But it’s about four times as large and capable of so much more. At one point, Schick weaves a gorgeous sequence reminiscent of the guzheng, a Chinese zither. It’s promptly followed by explosive Jimi Hendrix-esque fuzz. (Could you imagine “All Along the Watchtower” caroming over a castle wall?) Not even Dresher, its inventor, was aware of its potential to re-create such psychedelic pyrotechnics until Schick showed him.
“I was so in love with the instrument after the process of making ‘Schick Machine’ that we built a more refined version of it that I use regularly in concert right now,” Dresher said. “We kept the prototype for the show, because we built it for the show’s particular sound. It has the most incredible range.”
So even “Schick Machine’s” creators aren't immune to their creation's wonder — a state the show encourages by inviting audience members onstage afterward to explore the instruments themselves, consult blueprints and produce sounds of their own. It’s one of Dresher’s favorite parts of the evening.
“Adults become like children again when they interact with a new invention,” he said. “They’ve seen it used in an exciting, compelling way. How does that sound actually happen? How does this thing actually work? That’s what we do when we create something: We come to it with a sense of curiosity. That post-performance audience — they’re actually part of the performance. It’s an integral part of the whole experience.”