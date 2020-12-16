Scrooge: Straight up or with a twist?

Mid-valley Dickens fans, Ebenezer Scrooge is in serious trouble — and you have the power to decide whether she stays that way.

The CEO’s dead partner has visited her to tell her three more ghosts are headed her direction — and if she doesn’t change her miserly skinflint ways, she’s going to join their ranks and not one person will care.

Now, you could have one of two reactions here: either “Oh no! I hope she gets scared straight,” or “Good, and the sooner the better.”

What if you could decide which reaction wins?

That’s the offer The Majestic is making holiday audiences this year as it presents a Zoom version of the classic Dickens tale, in the form of “Choose Your Own Carol.” The show streams free at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19.

Most people know the traditional ending of the story, in which Scrooge decides to be less, well, Scrooge-like and starts being nicer to people.