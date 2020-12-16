Scrooge: Straight up or with a twist?

Mid-valley Dickens fans, Ebenezer Scrooge is in serious trouble — and you have the power to decide whether she stays that way.
The CEO’s dead partner has visited her to tell her three more ghosts are headed her direction — and if she doesn’t change her miserly skinflint ways, she’s going to join their ranks and not one person will care.
Now, you could have one of two reactions here: either “Oh no! I hope she gets scared straight,” or “Good, and the sooner the better.”
What if you could decide which reaction wins?
That’s the offer The Majestic is making holiday audiences this year as it presents a Zoom version of the classic Dickens tale, in the form of “Choose Your Own Carol.” The show streams free at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Most people know the traditional ending of the story, in which Scrooge decides to be less, well, Scrooge-like and starts being nicer to people.
But Brandi Douglas, who is directing the show, and Rachel Kohler, who adapted it, are offering viewers the chance to exact their own judgment. They’ve set up a website at https://www.majestic.org/2020spectacular where you can put your money where your morals are. Every dollar donated to The Majestic can go toward one of the two possible endings: Redemption or Revenge.
At intermission, voting will be stopped and actors will perform the winning choice.
(No word on whether “Revenge,” if chosen, consists of Tiny Tim laying out his dad’s boss with his crutches while yelling, “Eat the rich!” You’ll have to watch the show to see.)
“‘A Christmas Carol’ is such a timeless holiday story. It was a no-brainer to do; however, one of us really loves the story and the other … not so much,” Douglas said in an email interview (spoiler alert: She’s the one who loves it). “So, why not come together and collaborate?”
Kohler saw an opportunity with the choose-your-own ending idea.
“I personally hate schmaltzy Christmas shows like ‘Carol,’ but I thought it would, from a practical perspective, be the best choice for us for a fundraiser,” she said. “In my experience in nonprofits, adding some kind of interactivity or gamification to a fundraiser effort is a very effective way to engage people. … People have more buy-in, and they feel like they’re getting something cool out of it. And it builds suspense! People will turn in to see the results.”
Nancy Homan plays Scrooge in this version of the Christmas classic, while Ellie Smith, Carol Flanagan and John Carone play, respectively, the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come. Rob Otrembiak is Bob Cratchit and Brandon Urey is Tiny Tim.
All proceeds go toward the performance center’s goal of raising $100,000 in donations. The money helps keep the center running and to pay for staff time to keep up the digital programming, Kohler said.
As of this writing, the voting was at almost a dead heat, which Douglas said isn’t surprising.
“2020 has been a rough year,” she said. “I think there are some who want the show to reflect that and others that want to end the year on a happier note.”
Kohler agreed. “I’m not too surprised,” she said. “There are a lot of people who love Christmas spirit stuff. And they need it in 2020. You see so many holiday lights and people finding ways to be Christmasy and socially distanced. It’s hard. But plenty of other people roll their eyes at Christmas carols every year, and with the year we’ve had — well, I could see why some people would passionately defend the traditional Hallmark-card ending and why others would want to see something new and a little dark.”
And if there’s a tie?
Kohler doesn’t think there will be one, but she’s good with either conclusion. “As much as I want ‘Revenge’ to win, I was very pleased with how both endings turned out, and even the ‘traditional’ ending won’t be quite what people expect,” she said.
“Rachel and I will probably just play a quick game of rock, paper, scissors to decide,” Douglas said. “Let’s hope there’s not a tie.”
