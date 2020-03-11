‘Shamrockin’ shenanigans’ on tap at the Majestic

St. Patrick’s Day is coming, and the Majestic Theatre has a little something to help you get in the mood.
“Celtic Frolic: A Corvallis Irish Dance Showcase” will hit the boards at the Majestic at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, for an evening of live music and contemporary Irish dance. The promoters are also promising “shamrockin’ shenanigans,” but we’re not really sure what that means.
The doors open an hour early, allowing plenty of time for patrons to enjoy green beer, cider, snacks and raffles in the theater lobby.
Tickets are $16 for adults or $13 for students and seniors and are available online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=108685.
This event is sponsored by The Pig & Olive Restaurant and Bar, 2 Towns Ciderhouse, Block 15 Brewing Co. and KLCC.