Square and round dance festival set for this weekend in Albany

Square dancing

Mike and Debi Dean make their way around the floor during one of the rounds at the 2019 Oregon Mid-Winter Square and Round Dance Festival. The 2022 festival is set for this weekend at the Linn County Expo Center.

 Les Gehrett, Mid-Valley Media (file 2019)

The Oregon Mid-Winter Square and Round Dance Festival is set for Friday, Jan. 28 through Sunday, Jan. 30 at the Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E. in Albany.

The theme is “These Boots Were Made for Dancing.” Square dance callers are Ray Gallagher and Brent Mawdsley; round dance cuers are Randy and Marie Preskitt; clogging instructor is Andy Howard. Activities include dancing, shopping, workshops and fellowship.

Adult dancer’s fee is $60 for the full weekend; youth dancer’s fee is $35. Spectators are welcome to view the events at no charge.

Further information is available at www.midwinterfestival.com or facebook/MidWinterSDFestival; or contact Marie Dorsey 541-466-5536 or marierosem@centurytel.net.

