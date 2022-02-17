Still, they persisted: ‘Fly Babies’ to take stage at ACT

COVID-19 appears to have it in for Loren Dunn’s production of "Fly Babies.”

First, the global pandemic shut down his show back in March 2020, when it was just a few weeks from hitting the stage at Albany Civic Theater. Then for nearly two more years, ongoing variants of the virus kept the theater from reopening to live audiences.

And finally, just as things had started up again — cast members re-cast, rehearsals rehearsed, opening night reset — the novel coronavirus hit three of the players, sending them into quarantine.

Dunn, however, hasn’t given up. Originally scheduled for last week, opening night has been moved to Thursday, Feb. 17.

The show must go on, cast and crew insist. Especially this show.

Why? Because so few people know this story. Because, they say, everyone should.

“Because the WASPs have been ignored from 1944 to 1979,” said Alice Tucker, who shares the role of the older Dotty Lewis with Jackie McDougal Weiner. “They were finally given veteran status by Jimmy Carter. Jimmy Carter!”

These WASPS are the Women Airforce Service Pilots, an organization of women pilots who tested and ferried aircraft from factories to near the front lines. Their purpose was to free up male pilots for combat.

In spite of completing the same training courses as male Army pilots, flying more than 60 million miles collectively and transporting every type of military aircraft — sometimes while towing targets for live firing practice — they were considered civilians.

“I’d never heard about the WASPs before hearing this story,” said high school student Grace Foultner, who plays Lucy Powell, Dotty’s great-granddaughter.

“Women played a great role during World War II — all the wars — and I don’t think they were given enough recognition,” added Bernadette Feyerherm, who plays pilot Hazel Ying Lee — a real WASP and a Portlander. “They sacrificed as much as the men.”

When the WASP program ended in December 1944, its records were sealed and its pilots turned away from flying commercially. They did not receive formal status until 1979, when President Carter signed legislation recognizing serving as a WASP as “active duty” for programs administered by the Veterans Administration. Honorable Discharge certificates were issued to the former members that same year.

The stories of the women who ferried all those planes — and, like their male counterparts, didn’t all make it home from the war — struck a chord with playwright Rusty Harding of Texas.

Harding is a partner in a small theatrical troupe in his area, and one day his artistic director commented she’d seen a televised segment about the WASP program and thought it would make a great play.

So, as he wrote Dunn in a 2020 email, “we started researching and brainstorming, and we came up with the idea of a Black flyer trying to join. Seemed to fit well against the struggle the women pilots were having with their male counterparts — prejudice within prejudice, you might say.”

As far as Dunn can determine, ACT will be the first community theater to stage “Fly Babies.” Harding knew of one high school production, and his own group gave it a read, but nobody else optioned it until Albany.

“He sent me a big box of costumes and flight suits they used during their productions, and artwork on the wall, and props they used,” Dunn said.

Dunn was on ACT’s play-reading committee back before the 2020 season and started reading “Fly Babies” as a sample script. He was so drawn into the story that he ordered the script just so he could read the rest.

“I was so moved by it. It just captured me from the first scene, you know?” he recalled. “I didn’t have my hopes up when I submitted it, that it would be selected, but I fought to get that play selected.”

The racism, and particularly the racist language, used in the play was a daunting factor, Dunn acknowledged. Even though it’s authentic to the period, it’s hard to advocate such a script to an audience with 21st-century sensitivities. Sometimes it’s hard to direct, too.

Of one particular slur, he said: “Even today, this close to opening night, it still makes me cringe when I hear it onstage.”

But that was reality, he added: “You can’t change what actually happened.”

Dunn was adamant that the Black and Asian American roles of Mazy and Hazel Ying Lee be played by Black and Asian American women. Feyerherm, whose family is Filipino, plays Lee, but the original Mazy couldn’t rejoin the cast after the pandemic hiatus.

It was only in the last month that Dunn found a successor, with the help of Tami Schult, a fellow ACT volunteer and a drama teacher in Jefferson. She introduced him to Haley Hunter, who agreed to take on the role with only a few weeks to learn the lines.

Hunter said she jumped at the chance to play Mazy because other roles she’d played had either been explicitly white or never specified as particularly for her.

“That always felt wrong to me,” she said. “I saw that this was an African American female part. I fit that part.”

The racist language in the script is part of the story, Hunter and Feyerherm agreed — but also, it’s nothing they haven’t heard before.

“They don’t say it to your face, maybe, but you can tell. Action speaks louder than words,” Feyerherm said with a shrug.

As an example, she said, her Filipino accent used to be much more pronounced. People would listen to her, then squint, lean in close and bellow, “YOU SPEAK VERY GOOD ENGLISH.”

Feyerherm laughed wryly at the memory. “Yeah, and I can spell, too,” she remembers thinking. “I learned a long time ago: (Being racist) is not my problem. It’s yours.”

Discrimination against women is at the core of the story. Period newsreels of the WASP program, shown at intervals during the show, fairly drip with condescension as they talk about women and nail polish, or “putting muscles on their pretty arms.”

“You need to understand that the rules are different for women, and not just in the Army,” WASP program leader Jackie Cochran (Christy Anderson) tells Dotty as Dotty tries to convince her to let Mazy join them as a pilot.

The show has made for some great conversations with Tucker’s 8- and 10-year-old grandchildren, who were appalled to learn women weren’t allowed to fly for the military, and even more enraged to hear Black women could do even less, Tucker said. Her explanations have prompted many other questions about society and its views of race and gender roles. It’s a good lesson for all generations, she said.

“Fly Babies” is historical fiction, although Lee was a real person. So was Cochran. Anderson said she studied Cochran and listened to tapes of her speaking to get ready for the role. “It is incredibly intimidating to portray such an incredible woman,” she said.

Cast members said they want the primary takeaway for audiences to be recognition of the service of the WASPs and an understanding of the stories gone untold because of discrimination.

Anderson, however, added one more thought: “That even in the most unfortunate and uncertain circumstances, such as war, that we can come together for the greater good.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0