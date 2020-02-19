The dimensions of 'Home': 'Ten Tiny Dances' comments on space for Majestic performance

Other "Ten Tiny Dances" performances include Kamron Kayhani’s “Dosvedaniya Mio Bambino” ("Farewell My Bumblebee"), set to Pink Martini's 2007 recording; Sara Slack in “To Build (Y)our Place,” choreographed by Sherrie Barr; Althea Admire and Paige Baryisky in the Majestic Aerial Arts production, “Untwined”; and Kelsy Isaacs and Kara Fightmaster in “A House Is Not a Home,” choreographed by Caitlin Rose.

The event also features an art display and Friday evening sale, “The Tiny ART Show,” directed by AliceAnn Eberman, founding member of the Call and Response Art Show. Here, local painters responded to the challenge of expressing the evening’s theme in much tighter quarters: a 4-by-4-inch square then presented with other submissions on a 4-by-4-foot board. “I am stunned by the power of all those precious little statements from the soul, when they are displayed this way,” Mennett said.

As for the overall show, Mennett hopes to maintain an annual home for such statements. After all, tiny spaces may have specific limits, but imagination has none. That’s what she found so intriguing about the “Ten Tiny Dances” phenomenon in the first place.