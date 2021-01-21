The E: 2021 ‘tiny dance’ concert focuses on the experience of BIPOC communities

When you’re dancing on a 4x4 platform elevated 18 inches from the floor, one false move can send you over the edge.

That reality then becomes part of the challenge for both the participants and the audience for Ten Tiny Dances Corvallis 2021, scheduled to premiere at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 through The Majestic Theatre’s website, www.majestic.org.

“Do you let the audience see this? Are you making the choice to see that it’s not scary or challenging?” Director Mishele Mennett asked. “Or do you let them see it? And if so, how does that feed into your message?”

For this year’s dance concert, which focuses on the experience of performers who are all Black, Indigenous or People of Color, “the message of being challenged and having limitations is very much part of our message.”

Mennett is the director of Ten Tiny Dances Corvallis, the mid-valley branch of Ten Tiny Dances®, created in Portland in 2002 by Mike Barber (more about the origin can be found at www.tentinydances.org).

She has put on live tiny dance events for three years running, but the city’s efforts to reduce exposure to the novel coronavirus necessitated an online presentation this year.