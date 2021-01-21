The E: 2021 ‘tiny dance’ concert focuses on the experience of BIPOC communities

When you’re dancing on a 4x4 platform elevated 18 inches from the floor, one false move can send you over the edge.
That reality then becomes part of the challenge for both the participants and the audience for Ten Tiny Dances Corvallis 2021, scheduled to premiere at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 through The Majestic Theatre’s website, www.majestic.org.
“Do you let the audience see this? Are you making the choice to see that it’s not scary or challenging?” Director Mishele Mennett asked. “Or do you let them see it? And if so, how does that feed into your message?”
For this year’s dance concert, which focuses on the experience of performers who are all Black, Indigenous or People of Color, “the message of being challenged and having limitations is very much part of our message.”
Mennett is the director of Ten Tiny Dances Corvallis, the mid-valley branch of Ten Tiny Dances®, created in Portland in 2002 by Mike Barber (more about the origin can be found at www.tentinydances.org).
She has put on live tiny dance events for three years running, but the city’s efforts to reduce exposure to the novel coronavirus necessitated an online presentation this year.
Performers, all soloists, came individually to The Majestic for rehearsals and then for filming. Other than the crew, Mennett was the only one to watch.
That was poignant for her, she said, because each still gave “the performance of a lifetime, with every bit of energy and passion that they can,” even though she was the only one there to clap.
The dance concert includes ballet, Parkour, drumming, modern dance, Hawaiian dance and chanting, East Indian dance and Vodu/African dance, among others.
Tickets can be purchased for $10, $15 or $20, and buyers have until Feb. 6 to watch the show as many times as they would like. Viewers are invited to make a donation to the mid-valley branch of the NAACP.
This year’s theme is meant to give a platform — literally — to people from the BIPOC communities, but there’s no central message, Mennett said. Instead, it’s different with each dancer.
The dancers for this year's show are Albert Kong, Lisa El Wells, Makaylah Harris, Linda Lehua Schmidt and Halau Hula O Hawai'i, Saffire Bouchelion, Hezekiah Franklin, Teiya Inokuma, Javan Mngrezzo, Carolyn Hudson Harris and Sunita Vasdev.
“These are 10 individuals with their individual experiences and stories,” Mennett said. “It’s up to the audience to create their own lesson.”
As the director, she added, she’s usually the one putting out the message. “This time, I’m saying, ‘Here’s the stage, here’s the lights, do your thing.’ The best message is to attend the concert and watch these amazing performers.”