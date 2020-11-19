The E: A virtual visit to the garden: LBCC offers online botanical art experience

Magratten said the college worked with Rich Bergeman to present the show. He found the four photographers and curated the concept of land-based photography.

An online show might lose a little something in the translation, Magratten said. Viewers can’t see the work to scale, for instance, and compare it to the size of their own bodies. There’s a different sort of interaction with a computer screen than there is with the actual physical texture of the work.

That said, an online photography show is thoroughly captured by an online medium, as easily accessible by audiences far away as it is by those nearby — and potentially a greater equalizer, because photographers don’t have to bear the cost of printing, framing and mounting their work to participate.

“I would never want to say that we couldn’t have had some sort of deeper experience in person, I suppose, but the majority of the time when I’m encountering new artwork, I”m encountering it digitally,” Magratten said. “I think this is the best we can do in this moment.”

It’s also nice to have a visual record for later use, she added.

“When we’re having events in the gallery, it had never occurred to me to set up a camera and record the entire artist show,” she said. “So more people have access that way as well. We’re able to build up a repository of artist talks so that our students and our faculty can use that over time.”

