The E: Shields up! Majestic actors tackle love, dating and a global pandemic

Among the other adaptations: No onstage touching, not even for love scenes. Nobody is standing in the wings waiting to go on. In fact, while some of the 15 members of the ensemble cast might be sitting in assigned house seats or waiting in the lobby, some may not be in the building at all.

That’s because, although the actors are working on a stage, Majestic staffers are filming the production for online streaming on the website, www.majestic.org. For Kelley, that meant instead of running all of Act I, say, or the whole show from beginning to end, he could call only the actors he needed for particular scenes and record them until he liked the take.

It’s been a different experience for the actors, learning to play more to a camera than to a live audience and to riff on reactions given at a distance.

“Honestly, it has been kind of hard,” said Kasper-Blaisse O’Neill of Albany. “Not having an audience was the biggest thing for me. I’m so used to being able to feed off of an audience’s energy and using their laughter and applause to elevate my performance, so this was so different because we had to get that extra boost from ourselves.”

Logan Burt of Lebanon agreed, but added via email that everyone was so excited to be working again that it made the restrictions easier to bear.