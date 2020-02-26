'The Secret Garden' blossoms anew at OSU

First published in 1910 — originally in serialized form over nine months in The American Magazine, then as a novel the following year — Frances Hodgson Burnett's "The Secret Garden" still packs an emotional wallop, as Oregon State University Music Department instructor Anthony Eversole discovered some weeks ago.
He's directing a musical production of the story, one he's admired since his adolescence, when he first encountered the celebrated 1991 Marsha Norman/Lucy Simon adaptation as a young student of musical theater. He loved its marriage of contemporary and classical forms before he'd even truly delved into that world. "It was my pathway toward it," he said in a recent interview with The E.
But the tale itself remains "Garden's" draw. And when this version held its design run before an audience of faculty members, it was met with tears, reaching across one century-wide gulf of multiple adaptations to affect yet another.
Even a light plot perusal is enough to yield a throat-lump. Set in England near the turn of the 20th century, "Garden" follows 10-year-old Mary Lennox (Cheldelin Middle School eighth-grader Elliette Barlow), who has lived in India since birth but is sent to England after her parents, among many other loved ones and friends, perish in a cholera epidemic.
Her only living English relative is Archibald Craven (Dylan Lewis), a hunchbacked widower who lives at Misselthwaite, a large manor house left to his brother, Dr. Neville Craven (Michael Eclevia). Other residents include Archibald's young son, Colin Craven (Natalie Harris); housekeeper Mrs. Medlock (Atari Gauthier); chambermaid Martha (Hanna Foshay) Martha's brother, Dickon (Jacob Hungerford); and groundskeeper Ben Weatherstaff (Steven Evans-Renteria).
Other inhabitants haunt — literally — the premises, too, among them Archibald's late wife, Lily (Lorna Baxter), as well as figures from Mary's life in India: her parents, Captain Albert (played by Eversole) and Rose Lennox (Leah Kahn); nanny, Ayah (Tanya Bihari, who also plays headmistress Mrs. Winthrop); lieutenants Ian Shaw (Tyson Zagelow) and Peter Wright (Easton Fiser); Major and Mrs. Claire Holmes (Cameron Macdonald and Jordan Satterfield); Alice (Ash Gilbert); and Fakir (Ellie Smith). (Harris and Fiser also play Major and Mrs. Shelly, who arrange for Mary's transport to England.)
Mary learns that within these gloomy grounds lies her late aunt Lily's secret garden, locked and overgrown since her death. The child learns that this neglected feature and its atmosphere are in fact linked to the house's and family's health. Spending time inside the garden has a healing effect on pains both physical and psychological. As Burnett herself wrote more than 100 years ago, "If you look the right way, you can see the whole world is a garden."
According to Eversole, "The Secret Garden" makes for a perfect collaboration between the university's theater and music departments.
"A lot of our singers are more classically based singers in terms of technique and style," he said. "We wanted to find something that fit them, but also challenged them. This musical is grand and Gothic and has a lot of really great themes, with really beautiful, lush orchestration and melodies. Also, they're getting a chance to collaborate with the acting students, who are exploring a genre they don't normally get to delve into. Bringing the departments together is a great educational opportunity. They're learning from one another and gaining insights into what the other does."
The cast has two additional bonuses in young community members Ellie Smith and Elliette Barlow, who play Fakir and Mary Lennox, respectively. Eversole initially planned to assign the lead to an OSU student, but Barlow's audition was impressive. Potential concerns regarding the Cheldelin Middle School eighth-grader's schedule — evening rehearsals, her family's commitments to another production, "Mamma Mia!" — were addressed and Barlow became the iconic heroine.
"When she walked in, she was just perfect," Eversole said. "There was no doubt in our minds that she was right for the role. We're grateful to have her. She has such a beautiful personality and steals the show. But I'm so proud of the entire cast. Everyone is doing such great work."
That pride extends to the stagecraft as well, courtesy of scenic designer Don Naggiar. The main stage at Withycombe Hall lacks an orchestra pit, so one had to be installed within the set, a manor home of large staircases and platforms surrounding a middle area, where music director Lauren Servias leads a small chamber orchestra and tracks the performances via monitors. Massive eight-foot turning modules contain scenes representing such locations as Archibald's library, various rooms and the garden itself.
"A lot of the scene changes happen during musical transitions," Eversole said. "It has this magical flavor as those scenes turn into another scene with the music. It creates this thematic look that goes along with these themes of magic and change."
Ultimately, however, "The Secret Garden" is about healing and growing, universal themes for any age, the rejuvenation of one's own self.
"Archibald Craven is very depressed because of the death of his wife, and he dwells on it for years and years," Eversole said. "Both Colin and Mary suffered tremendous neglect for their whole lives, essentially. The power of the garden and the friendship and companionship they encounter during the course of the show is really the catalyst for this beautiful, healing scene. That's it for me: the relationships leading to the support, the healing of these deep wounds and allowing for forgiveness. It's a beautiful production, a very powerful and moving show."