At what point will an audience stop laughing?

That’s the question director Rachael Kohler wants to know when people watch the Blaming of the Shrew, set to run this weekend at Universalist Unitarian Fellowship of Corvallis.

What starts out as a comedy slowly unravels to something more sinister.

The Shakespearean text may be from the 16th century but Kohler has a whole new take on the play, The Taming of the Shrew.

It’s the story of two sisters, conniving suitors and a statement on the patriarchy.

Christopher Sly pops in a DVD that is advertised as a “good lesson for married men”. His wife then takes shape as the main character on his tv screen.

In this tale, a mother’s conditions for her children’s marriage is that the older sister must be married off in order for the younger sister to have her own romance. The catch is headstrong Katherina, isn't so easy to woo, hence her title as the so-called “shrew”.

Quick witted and quick tempered, Katarina is a “wonderfully sassy” character, Kohler said.

“She subverts expectations, she speaks out and isn’t gentle or mild,” Kohler said.

With two master’s degrees in Shakespeare, Kohler is used to taking the text and putting a new spin on it. Last year, she did a metal inspired take on Henry VI plays War of the Roses at the Majestic Theater.

Kohler evokes 90s nostalgia, as much of the costumes come from the wardrobes of the millennial actors, she said. So that means fanny packs and pukka shell necklaces. It’s a nod to another adaptation of the play– the 90s rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You.

But the comedy is structured as a joke on Katharina. One that isn’t so funny.

In order to “tame” Katharina to be a suitable wife there’s some extreme tactics. Gradually, Katharina gets “crushed under the weight of the patriarchy”, Kohler said.

There’s been other adaptations of the play– such as Kiss Me Kate and 10 Things I Hate About You.

These versions have steered towards the “Comedy” genre. Blaming of the Shrew may start out that way, but Kohler expects there will be less laughs by the end.

Much of the play's comedic elements are founded on abuse, Kohler said. It’s even implied in the title of the adaptation, from “taming” to blaming”.

“I think there is a lot of comedy that is misogynistic at base,” Kohler said.

The idea is to invoke some discussion around the misogynistic humor that pervades in the stories we continue to tell and patriarchal control, Kohler said.

There will be talk backs at the end of the productions to spur discussion, she said.

And the proceeds of the play harken back to that idea, she said.

All the money raised will go towards Keep Our Clinics, a national initiative sponsored by the Abortion Care Network to keep independent reproductive rights across the nation.

The show is a pay-as-you-can performance, running Friday March 31st and Saturday April 1st at 7:30pm.