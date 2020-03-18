This week's best bets (March 19)

Like every other part of life these days, the local arts and culture scene is feeling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with numerous events being canceled to protect public health. But that doesn't mean there's nothing to do. here are a few suggestions from your friends at The E:
• Read a book: From the classics to urban fantasy to biographies to graphic novels, books can be accessed on-line, some free from sources such as Project Gutenberg, https://www.gutenberg.org/ which has access to over 60,000 free eBooks. Browser's Bookstore, which has locations in Albany and Corvallis, offering free shipping anywhere in Oregon. Find out more at https://www.browsersbookstore.com/. The Book Bin in Corvallis ( https://www.facebook.com/BookBinCorvallis/) is implementing free home delivery and curbside pickup. Support our local independent book vendors and read a good book or pick one up for an elderly neighbor or mom with a handful of kids.
• Listen to music: Dust off that old record player or stereo and spin those old LPs that will make you dance, bang your head, slip and slide or bring about a peaceful moment, a lull in the craziness. Old or new CDs, streaming music, the tactile feel of a vinyl record in hand, or even an old eight track (yes, they are still around). Music is said to soothe the savage breast, so bring some calm to the craziness and sing and swing together.
• Play board games: Chess, checkers, backgammon, puzzles, Operation, Uno, pinochle, Candy Land, Monopoly — you probably have at least one of these in a closet. Now's a good time to dig it out.
Whatever your choice of entertainment while the arts and music venues have closed in the mid-valley, enjoy your time with loved ones or take this chance to get reacquainted with the simple things in life. Take care of each other and be creative with the down time.