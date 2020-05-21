Thursday: "Military Wives"

Thursday: "Military Wives"

{{featured_button_text}}
miliary wives

The Darkside Cinema presents a "virtual cinema" screening of “Military Wives” through Magnolia Selects. This 2019 comedy-drama tells the story of a group of English women who come together to form the very first military wives' choir while their loved ones are deployed in Afghanistan, helping each other through some of life’s most difficult moments and quickly finding themselves on an international stage. Information/tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News