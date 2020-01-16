Todd Barry headlines sold-out Corvallis Comedy Night

Corvallis Comedy Night founders Dusty Smith and Rachel Elsasser had hoped to book a major name to celebrate the event's 10th edition at the Majestic Theatre on Saturday.

The husband-and-wife team kept saying they needed a “Todd Barry-type of person,” an established comic of stature at the peak of his or her powers.

“And nobody fits that description better than Todd Barry,” Elsasser said. “We are still kind-of pinching ourselves that he said yes.”

The New York-based comedian, well-known for his trademark deadpan delivery and self-deprecating humor, will headline the sold-out event, which begins at 7:30 p.m. with Portland comic Katie Nguyen as opener. (See info box for details.)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Barry's career spans more than three decades, with performances at Madison Square Garden, the Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall and The Sydney Opera House. He's also familiar to audiences of "The Late Show with David Letterman," "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live."