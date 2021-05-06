Video: Dirty Boots: Chip Ross Natural Area

Get ready to hit the trail with Dirty Boots, our outdoorsy online portion of Mid-Valley Live.

For our first video, we head to Chip Ross Natural Area on the north side of Corvallis.

This park features a short and sweet hike. The loop is only 1.5 miles, but the hill will get your heart pumping. The views at the top are magnificent, and they’re better than ever thanks to a recent restoration of the oak woodland.

A big advantage of Chip Ross is that it doesn’t seem crowded compared to other paths in town, such as at Willamette Park or Bald Hill.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0