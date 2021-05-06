 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Video: Dirty Boots: Chip Ross Natural Area
0 comments
alert

Video: Dirty Boots: Chip Ross Natural Area

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Get ready to hit the trail with Dirty Boots, our outdoorsy online portion of Mid-Valley Live.

For our first video, we head to Chip Ross Natural Area on the north side of Corvallis.

This park features a short and sweet hike. The loop is only 1.5 miles, but the hill will get your heart pumping. The views at the top are magnificent, and they’re better than ever thanks to a recent restoration of the oak woodland.

A big advantage of Chip Ross is that it doesn’t seem crowded compared to other paths in town, such as at Willamette Park or Bald Hill.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Van Weezer Teaser

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Dirty Boots Hiking Blog – Smith Rock
Blogs

Dirty Boots Hiking Blog – Smith Rock

  • Updated

Get on your boots! Or trail runners! Or sandals! It’s time for an adventure in the great outdoors. This blog will feature plenty of hiking paths and other activities, mainly in western Oregon and the Cascades, but also further afield.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News