Video: Mid-Valley Dirty Boots: Alsea Falls

Alsea Falls is one of the top outdoors spots in Linn and Benton counties, and the winter is an amazing time to visit.

With rains and snowmelt, the waterfalls are full and roaring through the woods.

At any time of year, the Coast Range forest here is always a lush green with fir trees, ferns, salal, Oregon grape and tons of moss.

Visitors to Alsea Falls can also hike to nearby Green Peak Falls. Exploring both locations will add up to about 3 miles. If you take this route, bring a hiking pole and some gloves. The trail can be a bit uneven and slippery, so the hiking pole comes in handy. The gloves are for adventurers who want to climb a rope to get to the top of Green Peak Falls.

If you’re looking to extend your trek, you can walk to the nearby Alsea Falls Campground, which is managed by the Bureau of Land Management and opens in April.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0