Video: Mid-Valley Dirty Boots: Bald Hill Natural Area

Bald Hill sits at the west edge of Corvallis, and with its proximity to town and Oregon State University, it's extremely popular for walkers, joggers and bicyclists.

That's no surprise considering the park has beautiful open prairies, oak savannas and mixed forests.

In just a few weeks Bald Hill will be packed with runners competing in the Corvallis Half Marathon. The park is surely one of the highlights for many participants, because you can focus on nature, zone out and really cover ground.

The 1.5-mile paved pathway that’s part of the Corvallis Half Marathon route makes this a sweet spot for those with mobility issues, residents with strollers or even skaters with longboards.

Bald Hill has 5 miles of trails, though, and hikers looking for a bit more seclusion can head off the asphalt and into the hills, or the back section of the park. And Bald Hill is a fun way to access Fitton Green through the Mulkey Ridge Trail.

Even though Bald Hill is popular, there’s usually plenty of parking because one of the lots to access this area is at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

