 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Video: Mid-Valley Dirty Boots: Marys Peak
0 Comments
alert

Video: Mid-Valley Dirty Boots: Marys Peak

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Get ready to hit the trail with Dirty Boots, our outdoorsy online portion of Mid-Valley Live.

For this edition, we head to Marys Peak, the highest point in the Coast Range at 4,097 feet. There's a great hike from the Marys Peak campground to the summit.

This trek takes you through fir trees and ferns and up to an Alpine Meadow, which has great views of the valley. Plus, you can see several Cascade Mountains, including Mount Rainier, and all the way to the ocean.

Now, weather conditions vary wildly at the top, so you probably want to bring some layers no matter what time of year it is.

Just as a reminder, we’re putting out new videos every Thursday morning with our Mid-Valley Live section, which features arts and entertainment, food and drink, outdoors and travel. Previous Mid-Valley Dirty Boots videos featured Chip Ross Natural Area and Fitton Green.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

All The Winners From The 2021 CMT Music Awards

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News