Video: Mid-Valley Dirty Boots: Mt. Hood Meadows
Hit the trails at Mt. Hood Meadows, the perfect hiking spot to beat the crowds in the Mount Hood area.

This ski resort debuted eight miles of new trails this summer that connect to the Elk Meadows, Umbrella Falls, and Timberline trails.  

Those looking to head uphill the easy way can pay to hop on a chairlift, or you can simply trek through the terrain, marveling at the wildflowers and the scenic views.

Unlike some options in the Mount Hood area, “Meadows” has plenty of parking. Many trails here are fit for families but some will challenge more ambitious adventurers. As a bonus, if you’re a skier, you’ll get a kick out of seeing this winter wonderland sans snow.

The resort is open during the summer on Thursdays through Mondays until Labor Day.

Just as a reminder, we’re putting out new videos every Thursday morning with our Mid-Valley Live section, which features arts and entertainment, food and drink, outdoors and travel. Previous Mid-Valley Dirty Boots Videos have included Finley National Wildlife Refuge, Beazell Memorial Forest, Marys Peak and Chip Ross Natural Area.

