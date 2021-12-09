Video: Mid-Valley Dirty Boots: Outdoors gift guide

Go to democratherald.com or gazettetimes.com to view this video.
Reporter Kyle Odegard and photographer Andy Cripe share our hiking crew’s new outdoors gift guide.
We did a similar list two years ago, and all of those products are great. But this year, we’re sharing different gear that we’re carrying into the woods — or hoping that Santa gives us for Christmas.
Some of this gear will save you money, other items will let you trek deeper into the forest, or allow you to savor your time in nature.
We have items like microlights by a Blachly, Oregon company, hiking chairs, parking passes, neck gaiters and more.
Mid-Valley Dirty Boots is the outdoorsy video portion of Mid-Valley Live. Previous Mid-Valley Dirty Boots Videos have included Cheadle Lake Park, Talking Water Gardens, McDowell Creek Falls, Mt. Hood Meadows, Finley National Wildlife Refuge, Beazell Memorial Forest, Marys Peak, Fitton Green and Chip Ross Natural Area.
People are also reading…
Kyle Odegard's fave stories of 2021
Narrowing down the year of a reporter to five stories feels like an impossible task, but these stories were fun to cover. I present to you a wild mix of art, gourmet cheese, the sizzling real estate market, skiing and, of course, tacos!
Other reporters captured Oregon's greatest books, movies and music. I got everything else artsy, and it was a blast.
Oregon State's Beaver Classic cheese is great, and the university aimed to boost its profile in 2021 — and to promote the hands-on learning.
The mid-Willamette Valley's real estate market was absolutely bonkers and red hot at the start of 2021.
This humorous piece tries to explain the appeal of skiing, and how I had a renewed focus in attacking the slopes during the pandemic.
This piece that I put together was one of our most popular assets of the year, and that wasn't a surprise. Who doesn't like tacos?