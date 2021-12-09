Video: Mid-Valley Dirty Boots: Outdoors gift guide

Go to democratherald.com or gazettetimes.com to view this video.

Reporter Kyle Odegard and photographer Andy Cripe share our hiking crew’s new outdoors gift guide.

We did a similar list two years ago, and all of those products are great. But this year, we’re sharing different gear that we’re carrying into the woods — or hoping that Santa gives us for Christmas.

Some of this gear will save you money, other items will let you trek deeper into the forest, or allow you to savor your time in nature.

We have items like microlights by a Blachly, Oregon company, hiking chairs, parking passes, neck gaiters and more.

Mid-Valley Dirty Boots is the outdoorsy video portion of Mid-Valley Live. Previous Mid-Valley Dirty Boots Videos have included Cheadle Lake Park, Talking Water Gardens, McDowell Creek Falls, Mt. Hood Meadows, Finley National Wildlife Refuge, Beazell Memorial Forest, Marys Peak, Fitton Green and Chip Ross Natural Area.

